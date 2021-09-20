Advertise with Us
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash no show in court

Antonio Marshall
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer who is charged in a deadly high-speed crash was set to appear in court Monday but did not show.

Antonio Marshall, 27, has been undergoing a mental evaluation.

He is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

Marshall is accused of hitting and killing 19-year-old Travis Parham and his 42-year-old uncle, Wallace Morris on Walnut Grove near Timber Creek Drive in late June.

The speed limit on that road is 45 miles an hour but police say Marshall was going 114.

A preliminary hearing for this case is set for some time in November.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 20
Health department reports 11 additional virus deaths in Shelby County
Katrina Robinson
Embezzlement trial against Tennessee state senator Katrina Robinson enters day 5