Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash no show in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer who is charged in a deadly high-speed crash was set to appear in court Monday but did not show.

Antonio Marshall, 27, has been undergoing a mental evaluation.

He is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

Marshall is accused of hitting and killing 19-year-old Travis Parham and his 42-year-old uncle, Wallace Morris on Walnut Grove near Timber Creek Drive in late June.

The speed limit on that road is 45 miles an hour but police say Marshall was going 114.

A preliminary hearing for this case is set for some time in November.

