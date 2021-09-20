Embezzlement trial against Tennessee state senator Katrina Robinson enters day 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Testimony will continue Monday in the embezzlement trial against Tennessee state senator Katrina Robinson.

Robinson faces 20 counts of theft, embezzlement and wire fraud of hundreds of thousands in federal grant dollars.

Based on how the trial has been moving, the prosecution predicts they will rest their case this coming Thursday, and then the defense will have their moment to prove Robinson’s innocence.

Action News 5 will be in the courtroom all week to stay up to date with the latest information.

