Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent column about the environmental activism that is pushing the Memphis City Council to pass two ordinances that would make it more difficult for an oil pipeline to come through the Bluff City.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s columns here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Memphis police on scene of shooting in Parkway Village on September 19, 2021.
6 people shot, 4 dead in Memphis shootings early Sunday
High School Football
Two Memphis high schools banned from Tennessee state football playoffs for two years
Nam King Chinese restaurant in of Austin Peay Highway in Memphis, TN.
Long-time Memphis restaurant makes resurgence after 2020 tragedies
Millington bank robbery
Police stop Millington bank robbery

Latest News

MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler
Memphis police officer dies while receiving treatment for illness
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Foodies swarm WF for food truck festival
Soulful Food Truck Festival sets up shop in Memphis this weekend
Long-time Memphis restaurant makes resurgence after 2020 tragedies
Long-time Memphis restaurant makes resurgence after 2020 tragedies