Cold front brings more rain followed by a big change in the pattern

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An end is in sight to the warm, muggy, and rainy pattern that has been in place for more than a week. A cold front Tuesday will usher in much cooler, drier air into the Mid-South, but there will be more rain ahead of the front that will impact much of the area tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a light Southeast wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and downpours along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few evening showers followed by gradual clearing, a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows near 60.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny each day with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

