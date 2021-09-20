Affidavit: Man fatally shoots roommates, child witnesses murder of his mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another violent weekend left four people dead in Memphis on Sunday and the latest murder involves a juvenile witness.

According to an affidavit, Michael Barkley is accused of shooting and killing his roommates on Macon Road in Berclair.

Officers report they found a man and woman shot when they arrived on the scene. The woman’s child was also in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police say the child advised officers on the scene that he saw Barkley standing over his mother with a gun.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital where they died.

Barkley was arrested and charged for the shooting Sunday. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Records show he was previously convicted for aggravated assault back in 2018.

