19-year-old charged in murder of Five Guys teen worker in court

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 19-year-old facing charges in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Contario Sevion is going before a judge again Monday morning.

Zavon Payne says his family is working on hiring a lawyer to help his case. He is charged with the facilitation of first-degree murder after he allegedly gave his 16-year-old brother, also a former Five Guys employee, the gun used to kill Sevion.

A judge last saw Payne Friday in a video arraignment where he pleaded not guilty but police affidavit shows that he previously confessed to officers that the gun used in the shooting belonged to him.

Payne is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

