WATCH: Memphis def. Mississippi State 31-29 in thriller

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers extend their home win streak to 17-straight wins at the Liberty Bowl after a 31-29 win over Mississippi State.

The Tigers went into halftime down 17-7. At the start of the third, they were on their own 34 yard line and decided to go for it on 4th and 1. Quarterback Seth Henigan threw an interception, but the Memphis defense, which kept the Tigers in the game, stopped the Bulldogs on the next drive. That’s when the Tigers offense got to work. Henigan connected with Calvin Austin III for a 22-yard touchdown and followed it up with hitting Austin in the slot for another touchdown.

The game got interesting in the 4th quarter. MSU punted and thought they downed the punt, but the ball was just sitting on the ground. Austin picked it up and returned it 94 yards for a touchdown. No replay and no whistle, the touchdown counted and put Memphis up 28-17. The SEC responded following the game.

MSU responded with a score. Then Memphis punter, Joe Doyle nailed a 51-yard field goal with two minutes left in the game to give the Tigers an 8 point lead. MSU’s Will Rogers threw another touchdown pass to Makai Polk and the Bulldogs went for 2 to tie the game, but Rogers was taken down short of the goal line.

After the game, Austin said, “Going into this game we were seen as an underdog, or beating MS St would be a really big win. While it is a really big win and respect to those guys, they’re a great team. We don’t ever look at it like that. They’re just another team on our schedule and we knew they were going to be tougher and if we executed and do the things that we do we would come out with a win.”

Head coach Ryan Silverfield added, “We know how much we care about each other, we know how hard we work, we know how hard we prepare and obviously now we get to show the fruits of our labors to the rest of the country.”

The Tigers host UTSA next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

