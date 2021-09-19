Shelby County Health Department reports 430 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 430 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Sunday morning.

There have been 138,288 COVID-19 cases and 1,962 deaths in Shelby County since the pandemic began

A judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday, further blocking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s mask opt-out order.

This comes after a federal lawsuit filed by three families who say their children are more susceptible for contracting severe illness from COVID-19.

SCHD reports that the weekly positivity rate for the week ending in September 11 is 12.8%, down 1.3% from the previous week, and the seven day average COVID-19 cases is currently 573.

There are currently 6,282 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

COVID-19 dashboard 9-19-21 (Shelby County Health Department)

Pediatric data:

125 new cases

23,926 pandemic total cases

1,976 active cases

Vaccination data:

395,138 fully vaccinated

84,259 partially vaccinated

9,461 vaccinated in the last seven days

Average vaccines last seven days 1,413

Shelby County is working towards its goal of heard immunity and hit 68% of that goal this week.

