Shelby County Health Department reports 430 new COVID-19 cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 430 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Sunday morning.
There have been 138,288 COVID-19 cases and 1,962 deaths in Shelby County since the pandemic began
A judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday, further blocking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s mask opt-out order.
This comes after a federal lawsuit filed by three families who say their children are more susceptible for contracting severe illness from COVID-19.
SCHD reports that the weekly positivity rate for the week ending in September 11 is 12.8%, down 1.3% from the previous week, and the seven day average COVID-19 cases is currently 573.
There are currently 6,282 active COVID-19 cases in the county.
Pediatric data:
- 125 new cases
- 23,926 pandemic total cases
- 1,976 active cases
Vaccination data:
- 395,138 fully vaccinated
- 84,259 partially vaccinated
- 9,461 vaccinated in the last seven days
- Average vaccines last seven days 1,413
Shelby County is working towards its goal of heard immunity and hit 68% of that goal this week.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.