Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County Health Department reports 430 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 Update September 19
COVID-19 Update September 19(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 430 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Sunday morning.

There have been 138,288 COVID-19 cases and 1,962 deaths in Shelby County since the pandemic began

A judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday, further blocking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s mask opt-out order.

This comes after a federal lawsuit filed by three families who say their children are more susceptible for contracting severe illness from COVID-19.

SCHD reports that the weekly positivity rate for the week ending in September 11 is 12.8%, down 1.3% from the previous week, and the seven day average COVID-19 cases is currently 573.

There are currently 6,282 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

COVID-19 dashboard 9-19-21
COVID-19 dashboard 9-19-21(Shelby County Health Department)

Pediatric data:

  • 125 new cases
  • 23,926 pandemic total cases
  • 1,976 active cases

Vaccination data:

  • 395,138 fully vaccinated
  • 84,259 partially vaccinated
  • 9,461 vaccinated in the last seven days
  • Average vaccines last seven days 1,413

Shelby County is working towards its goal of heard immunity and hit 68% of that goal this week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

High School Football
Two Memphis high schools banned from Tennessee state football playoffs for two years
Millington bank robbery
Police stop Millington bank robbery
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare - Memphis
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare releases snapshot of current COVID-19 cases
Cooper Young Festival 2021
Busy weekend events brought desperately missed life back into Memphis
More than 20,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among school-age children in Shelby County...
Shelby County marks 18 months of pandemic with new grim milestone

Latest News

Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for...
Health officials concerned with getting unvaccinated their shots, not boosters
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shelby County marks 18 months of pandemic with new grim milestone
Shelby County marks 18 months of pandemic with new grim milestone
COVID-19 data September 18
Health department reports 719 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County