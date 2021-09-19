Rain chances remain through Tuesday followed by a drier & cooler pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in place for the entire Mid-South through Monday. A persistent southerly flow will continue to allow tropical moisture to stream in from the south. This will mean isolated showers and storms that could produce heavy rain through Monday but it won’t be a washout and not everyone will see rain. By Tuesday a cold front will track across the Mid-South and bring scattered showers and storms but behind it, get ready for some cooler and drier air on Wednesday just into for the official start of fall on September 22nd.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible and lows in the low 70s along with light southeasterly breezes.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, muggy with highs in the low 80s and southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible. Low temperatures will fall near 70 and light winds.

THIS WEEK: Scattered showers and storms will be possible through early Wednesday and a cold front will move through Tuesday into early Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday, but will drop to the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week. Fall officially arrives on the 22nd and it will definitely feel like it mid-week with low temperatures in the lower to mid 50s by Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both days with highs near 80.

