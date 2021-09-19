Advertise with Us
Lafayette County Fire Department announces flash flood warning

Rain is causing flooding in the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service of Memphis announced in a tweet a flash flood warning for Water Valley MS, Taylor MS, Big Creek MS until 11 p.m. tonight.

Lafayette County retweeted the announcement to alert southern Lafayette County.

