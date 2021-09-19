Lafayette County Fire Department announces flash flood warning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service of Memphis announced in a tweet a flash flood warning for Water Valley MS, Taylor MS, Big Creek MS until 11 p.m. tonight.

Flash Flood Warning including Water Valley MS, Taylor MS, Big Creek MS until 11:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/BuLgZlMKak — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) September 19, 2021

Lafayette County retweeted the announcement to alert southern Lafayette County.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.