Keep an umbrella handy for the next several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tropical moisture will continue to stream into the Mid-South through Monday, triggering scattered showers and storms, some of which could produce heavy rainfall. A cold front will bring more showers Tuesday with drier, cooler weather to follow Wednesday - Just in time for the official start of Fall.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms likely along with periods of heavy rain possible. It won’t be a complete wash-out, but be prepared for passing downpours at any time. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible and lows in the low 70s along with light southeasterly breezes.

THIS WEEK: A few showers will be possible Monday through early Wednesday and a cold front will moves through Tuesday into early Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday, but will drop to the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week. Fall officially arrives on the 22nd and it will definitely feel like it mid-week with low temperatures in the lower to mid 50s by Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

