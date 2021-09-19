Sunday Violence: Four shootings in five hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An early morning of violence in Memphis left four dead and some injured.
Memphis Police responded to the first shooting at 2 a.m. on I-240.
Police say two men were shot by unknown suspects that were driving behind them on the interstate. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but one of them did not survive their injuries.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Police responded to the second shooting at 4 a.m. on Macon Road.
Officers say that one man and one woman were found with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say they have the suspect in custody.
The third shooting happened at 6:20 a.m. on Mississippi Boulevard.
Police say that one woman was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers report that the incident happened after an argument. The suspect is known but remains at large.
The fourth shooting occurred at 7 a.m. on Almo Avenue.
Police say that two men reportedly broke into a home and one of the men was shot. He was pronounced dead.
The second man fled the seen.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Memphis Police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH
