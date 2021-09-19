Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Sunday Violence: Four shootings in five hours

Almo Avenue shooting
Almo Avenue shooting(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An early morning of violence in Memphis left four dead and some injured.

Memphis Police responded to the first shooting at 2 a.m. on I-240.

Police say two men were shot by unknown suspects that were driving behind them on the interstate. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but one of them did not survive their injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police responded to the second shooting at 4 a.m. on Macon Road.

Officers say that one man and one woman were found with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they have the suspect in custody.

The third shooting happened at 6:20 a.m. on Mississippi Boulevard.

Police say that one woman was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers report that the incident happened after an argument. The suspect is known but remains at large.

The fourth shooting occurred at 7 a.m. on Almo Avenue.

Police say that two men reportedly broke into a home and one of the men was shot. He was pronounced dead.

The second man fled the seen.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Memphis Police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

High School Football
Two Memphis high schools banned from Tennessee state football playoffs for two years
Millington bank robbery
Police stop Millington bank robbery
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare - Memphis
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare releases snapshot of current COVID-19 cases
Cooper Young Festival 2021
Busy weekend events brought desperately missed life back into Memphis
More than 20,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among school-age children in Shelby County...
Shelby County marks 18 months of pandemic with new grim milestone

Latest News

Memphis police on scene of shooting in Parkway Village on September 19, 2021.
6 people shot, 4 dead in Memphis shootings early Sunday
COVID-19 Update September 19
Shelby County Health Department reports 430 new COVID-19 cases
Elon Musk (Source: SpaceX)
Elon Musk pledges $50 million to St. Jude fundraiser, smashes goal
WATCH: Memphis def. Mississippi State 31-29 in thriller
WATCH: Memphis def. Mississippi State 31-29 in thriller