Sunday Violence: Four shootings in five hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An early morning of violence in Memphis left four dead and some injured.

Memphis Police responded to the first shooting at 2 a.m. on I-240.

Police say two men were shot by unknown suspects that were driving behind them on the interstate. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but one of them did not survive their injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Both victims were transported in critical condition. One of the victims, male (36), was pronounced deceased. There is no suspect information available at this point. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2021

Police responded to the second shooting at 4 a.m. on Macon Road.

Officers say that one man and one woman were found with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they have the suspect in custody.

At approx. 4am, officers responded to a shooting at 3814 Macon. 2 victims (male and female) were located w/ gunshot wounds. Both victims were xported to the hospital in critical condition where they were pronounced deceased. The suspect is known to the victims and is in custody. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2021

The third shooting happened at 6:20 a.m. on Mississippi Boulevard.

Police say that one woman was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers report that the incident happened after an argument. The suspect is known but remains at large.

At 6:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 799 Mississippi. One female was located with a gunshot wound and was transported in critical condition to ROH. This incident reportedly began due to an argument with a known suspect. The suspect remains at large at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2021

The fourth shooting occurred at 7 a.m. on Almo Avenue.

Police say that two men reportedly broke into a home and one of the men was shot. He was pronounced dead.

The second man fled the seen.

This is an ongoing investigation.

At 7 a.m., ofcers responded to a shooting in the 4500 blk of Almo Ave. Preliminary info: 2 males reportedly broke into a home when 1 of the males was shot. The male has been pronounced deceased. The 2nd male fled the scene. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2021

Memphis Police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

