Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Elon Musk pledges $50 million to St. Jude fundraiser, smashes goal

Elon Musk (Source: SpaceX)
Elon Musk (Source: SpaceX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Inspiration4′s civilian crew splashed down Saturday, ending their three day mission in space.

The goal of Inspiration4′s mission was to raise $200 million to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

While their journey to space is over, Inspiration4 tweeted “Inpiration4′s mission doesn’t end here -- help us reach our $200 million fundraising goal.”

Among the replies of people happy to see that the crew made it home safely, Elon Musk made an announcement.

“Count me in for $50M” Musk said in a reply tweet.

Before Musk’s pledge to Inspiration4, the mission had raised $160 million, meaning Musk’s donation will smash their goal.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

High School Football
Two Memphis high schools banned from Tennessee state football playoffs for two years
Millington bank robbery
Police stop Millington bank robbery
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare - Memphis
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare releases snapshot of current COVID-19 cases
More than 20,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among school-age children in Shelby County...
Shelby County marks 18 months of pandemic with new grim milestone
Cooper Young Festival 2021
Busy weekend events brought desperately missed life back into Memphis

Latest News

WATCH: Memphis def. Mississippi State 31-29 in thriller
WATCH: Memphis def. Mississippi State 31-29 in thriller
Locals react to FDA advisory panel’s decision to limit Pfizer’s booster shots to the most...
Locals react to FDA advisory panel’s decision to limit Pfizer’s booster shots to the most vulnerable
Cooper Young Festival 2021
Busy weekend events brought desperately missed life back into Memphis
Rain is causing flooding in the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Lafayette County Fire Department announces flash flood warning