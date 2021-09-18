Advertise with Us
Two Memphis high schools banned from Tennessee state football playoffs for two years

(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oakhaven and Hillcrest high schools in Memphis will be banned from the Tennessee state football playoffs for the next two years.

The schools will also be fined $3,500 per school as a result of a fight between the two teams earlier this season

The referees’ official report states both benches emptied and fans from the stands came onto the field. Coaches and security attempted to break it up.

Police officers showed up and pepper spray was used. All who left the bench were ejected, and neither team had enough players left to continue the game.

