Tigers to face Mississippi State at the Liberty Bowl

By Cassie Carlson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s another big college football weekend in Memphis, as Mississippi State comes to town to take on the Tigers.

This is the most important game of the Tigers season so far, for obvious reasons. One, they’re hosting an SEC opponent, so you have a Power Five vs. Group of Five game, and two, it’s a bordering state where Memphis recruits from.

Not only that, it’s a chance for Memphis to prove that it can compete with teams from the best conferences in the country, just like they did in 2019 when they beat Ole Miss at the Liberty Bowl. That’s when they went on to win the AAC Championship, play in the Cotton Bowl, and finish in the top 25.

After missing out on the recent Big 12 expansion that included three other AAC teams, a win against Mississippi State would put more eyes on Memphis, and shed a positive light on what the Tigers are building. Head Coach Ryan Silverfield is well aware of what a win would mean for the program, Memphis fans, and the city.

“No matter how you look at it, whether it’s a win against Mississippi State or Nicholls State, in essence, they’re the same in my book. But in reality, it’s a different perception for the outside looking in. I understand that. I’ve been fortunate to be around the staff that were able to win some of those important home games and look, it does help. Because moving forward, people like seeing that stuff. I understand it, but it’s not going to affect or change our preparation,” Silverfield said.

One tradition for state fans is to ring cowbells. That will not be happening Saturday because artificial noisemakers are not allowed at the Liberty Bowl.

Kick off is Saturday at 3 p.m.

