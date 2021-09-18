Rainy pattern continues for Sunday & early next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Hang in there Mid-South as another rainy day is on the way for Sunday and rain chances will extend into the early part of the work week. We can blame the weekend mess on the persistent remnants of Nicholas as the low pressure continues to spin to our south. Just like today we won’t see rain all day on Sunday but the threat for heavy rain will continue. Rain chances will continue Monday and Tuesday but the threat for heavy rain will be lower. A cold front will finally move through late Tuesday into to Wednesday, behind the front drier and much cooler.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder with lows near 70 and light winds.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms likely along with periods of heavy rain possible. It won’t be a complete wash-out, but be prepared for passing downpours at any time. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible and lows in the low 70s along with light southeasterly breezes.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will be possible Monday through early Wednesday and a cold front will moves through Tuesday into early Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday, but will drop to the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week. Fall officially arrives on the 22nd and it will definitely feel like it mid-week with low temperatures in the lower to mid 50s by Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.