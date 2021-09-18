Advertise with Us
Police stop Millington bank robbery

Millington bank robbery
Millington bank robbery(Millington Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police responded to call from The Navy Federal Credit Union Friday afternoon.

According to the report, 71-year-old Samuel Scott slid a note to a teller announcing the robbery and demanding money. When officers arrived on scene Scott was still in the building and police were able to take him into custody without incident.

Scott is being held on one count of robbery with a $250,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

