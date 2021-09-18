Parts of Memphis preparing for busy weekend with football game and festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parking lots at the Liberty Bowl open at 8 a.m. Saturday for the University of Memphis (UofM) vs. Mississippi State game and an hour later, another major event gets underway at 9 a.m.

The Cooper-Young Festival will also bring out a big crowd and some of the fun got started Friday night.

The historic neighborhood welcomed hundreds of runners and some bicyclists for the Cooper-Young Festival Friday four-miler.

“Oh, it is an absolute party. There is no parking on these streets. The streets will be blocked with people,” said Ayla Kirby.

Kirby and her friends knew exactly what to do to avoid the traffic jam, which was to grab some chairs and watch the race.

“Here to see some friends. This is my first time supporting this race,” Kirby said.

If Cooper-Young isn’t home and you’re planning to attend the festival Saturday or the UofM football game, be prepared for a possible traffic jam.

Most of the streets surrounding this neighborhood will be closed.

If you’re attending the game, the Memphis Police Department will support clock-wise traffic flow along East Parkway, Central, Hollywood, and Southern Avenue.

One major change post game is one-way traffic flow on Southern Avenue between Early Maxwell and Highland Street.

Shared ride services might be your best bet for maneuvering around the two events, but for this group, they’re just happy to see their neighborhood back and vibrant.

“Cooper-Young Festival is just important to this neighborhood and it’s just a light, and it welcomes everybody to the neighborhood and they get to see so many vendors that probably wouldn’t get recognized otherwise,” said Hailey Townsend.

There will also be game day Shuttle Service from the UofM campus to the Liberty Bowl.

It costs just $5 per person for a round trip.

