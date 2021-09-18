Advertise with Us
Le Bonheur patient throws first pitch at Redbirds game

Le Bonheur patient throws first pitch at Redbirds game
Le Bonheur patient throws first pitch at Redbirds game(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fundraiser benefiting the FedExFamilyHouse kicked off Friday night with an impressive first pitch at the Redbirds game.

Thirteen-year-old Bryce Wagner is an epilepsy patient at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

He and his family are from Texas and stay at the FedExFamilyHouse when they’re in Memphis for Bryce’s treatment.

“It’s a true home away from home while families are receiving care at Le Bonheur Hospital. And it is a pleasure to see the Wagner family receive such wonderful support while their child is here,” said Ken Frith, senior vice president of operations for FedEx Freight Direct and International.

The FedExFamilyHouse Virtual 5k Run-Walk is going on now through Sunday with a fundraising goal of $80,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

