Humid with chances for showers through the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our pattern remains unsettled as there will still be isolated downpours or storms possible this weekend into early next week.

TIGERS FOOTBALL GAME: Kickoff is at 3 PM and there could be isolated downpours in Shelby county at anytime during the game. It’s not a guarantee they will fall over Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, but the chance is high enough that you should take rain gear to be prepared just in case.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Mostly cloudy both days with scattered showers or storms possible. It won’t be a wash-out, but be prepared for passing downpours at any time. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with isolated to scattered showers or storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows near 70. A cold front will move through Wednesday and will likely cool temperatures down just in time for the first few days of fall with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s with lower humidity Thursday and Friday. Sunshine will return Wednesday afternoon through Friday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

