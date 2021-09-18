Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Health department reports 719 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

COVID-19 data September 18
COVID-19 data September 18(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 719 COVID-19 cases and no deaths Saturday morning.

There have been 137,858 COVID-19 cases and 1,960 deaths in Shelby County since the pandemic began

A judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday, further blocking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s mask opt-out order.

This comes after a federal lawsuit filed by three families who say their children are more susceptible for contracting severe illness from COVID-19.

SCHD reports that the weekly positivity rate for the week ending in September 11 is 12.8%, down 1.3% from the previous week, and the seven day average COVID-19 cases is currently 607.

There are currenlty 6,282 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

COVID-19 dashboard 9-18-21
COVID-19 dashboard 9-18-21(Shelby County Health Department)

Pediatric data:

  • 276 new cases
  • 23,801 pandemic total cases
  • 2,105 active cases

Vaccination data:

  • 393,743 fully vaccinated
  • 84,823 partially vaccinated
  • 9,461 vaccinated in the last seven days
  • Average vaccines last seven days 1,352

Shelby County is working towards its goal of heard immunity and hit 68% of that goal this week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

High School Football
Two Memphis high schools banned from Tennessee state football playoffs for two years
Parents at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville, Tennessee stand in line to pick up their...
Sheriff’s office investigating social media threat at Fayette County high school; football game closed to spectators
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare - Memphis
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare releases snapshot of current COVID-19 cases
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face

Latest News

More than 20,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among school-age children in Shelby County...
Shelby County marks 18 months of pandemic with new grim milestone
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Parents and governor react to judges preliminary injunction
Parents and governor react to judges preliminary injunction
Parents and governor react to judges preliminary injunction
Prelim Injuction for Gov Lee Lawsuit