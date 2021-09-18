Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

First Alert: Heavy rain leading to flooding for some Saturday morning

9:15 AM CT Saturday, Sept 18, 2021 Radar
9:15 AM CT Saturday, Sept 18, 2021 Radar(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain has developed across the Mid-South Saturday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through through this evening.

Additionally, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of Northern Mississippi due to training rainfall. Between 3 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen this morning and additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible.

The National Weather Services says a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall has been placed across portions of the Mid South.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android it to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

opyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Parents at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville, Tennessee stand in line to pick up their...
Sheriff’s office investigating social media threat at Fayette County high school; football game closed to spectators
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face
Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contario Sevion
Teen suspect in 17-year-old Five Guys workers’ murder ordered jailed on $150K bond
Judge grants preliminary injunction against Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school masking

Latest News

You have likely seen the spaghetti plots where several weather models are placed on a map...
Breakdown: Why hurricane spaghetti plots can be useful
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Le Bonheur patient throws first pitch at Redbirds game
Le Bonheur patient throws first pitch at Redbirds game
Liberty Bowl Tigers Stadium
Tigers to face Mississippi State at the Liberty Bowl