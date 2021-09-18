First Alert: Heavy rain leading to flooding for some Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain has developed across the Mid-South Saturday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through through this evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH. Tune to WMC Action News 5 or go to www.wmcactionnews5 for more information from the First Alert Weather Team. #WMCFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/22Jzt110aS — Erin Thomas (@ErinThomasWx) September 18, 2021

Additionally, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of Northern Mississippi due to training rainfall. Between 3 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen this morning and additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible.

The National Weather Services says a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall has been placed across portions of the Mid South.

There is a Slight Risk for Flash Flooding this morning through Sunday morning. If you encounter flooding, please Turn Around, Don't Drown! #MidSouthWx pic.twitter.com/TybyCEfEU4 — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) September 18, 2021

