First Alert: Heavy rain leading to flooding for some Saturday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain has developed across the Mid-South Saturday morning.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through through this evening.
Additionally, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of Northern Mississippi due to training rainfall. Between 3 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen this morning and additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible.
The National Weather Services says a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall has been placed across portions of the Mid South.
