Christian Brothers High School takes on Briarcrest at Tom Nix Stadium

By Cassie Carlson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a meeting of the top two teams in Shelby County at Tom Nix Stadium on the campus of Christian Brothers High School (CBHS).

It’s the unbeaten Saints of Briracrest taking on CBHS. The Purple Wave has only one loss.

First-quarter Saints JD Sherrod connected with Peyton Yates on the slant and put Briarcrest in scoring position.

Our Wendy’s Giant of the Week, Derrick Carrol, finished off the drive with a burst up the gut for a Saints touchdown.

CBHS driving QB, Jack McLaughlin passed to RB Dallan Hayden. The Ohio State commit turned it on and got a big pickup. He was f finally taken down at the 31. Hayden is the majority of Purple Wave’s offense. The handoff went to him again. he broke a tackle, cut outside, tight roped the sideline, and put some points on the board. CBHS tied the game 7-7 going into the half.

Briarcrest went on to win it 43-42 in double overtime.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

