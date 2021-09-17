World Relief Memphis prepares for Afghan refugees to arrive in the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - World Relief Memphis, a Christian humanitarian organization, is ready to welcome 36 Afghan refugees to the Bluff City.

“We’re called to be hospitable people to welcome the stranger and the foreigner and so, we have an incredible opportunity to do that, and Memphis has a long history of being welcoming to newcomers,” said PJ Moore, executive director of World Relief Memphis.

Twenty-five of the refugees are humanitarian parolees and 11 have Special Immigrant Visas (SIV).

The refugees fled Afghanistan with help from the U.S. military after the Taliban’s return to power.

“We look at it as an initial welcome where we provide immediate acute services, such as housing, utility support, food, and cultural orientation,” Moore said.

Moore says World Relief is partnering with local organizations to provide stability services for refugees, like helping find jobs, learning English, helping with school enrollment, and navigating the healthcare system.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris have supported the influx of refugees.

Harris even wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, reaffirming his commitment to those who supported our troops.

“As our country welcomes refugees from Afghanistan, I am writing to let you know the government of Shelby County, Tennessee stands ready to provide support and stability to those fleeing violence and oppression. I believe we have a moral duty to help those in dire circumstances who supported our troops. I want to applaud your administration’s efforts to meet this duty,” Harris wrote.

But some lawmakers have concerns.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R) - Tennessee, says she supports refugees who have documented vetting from the U.S. but raised questions about the nature of evacuations from Afghanistan.

“There is tremendous concern about the people that the Taliban allowed to get on those planes, and what their intent is. Why they were given a seat and some of the citizens, SIV holders our allies were not,” Blackburn said in an interview Thursday.

Chris Bennett, pastor of Renewal Church in Memphis and one of World Relief’s partner organizations, says Memphians shouldn’t be consumed by fear of the unknown.

“Regardless of how they got here, they are now our neighbors, and we have a responsibility to serve them and show them hospitality,” Bennett said.

Moore says World Relief is currently advocating with the State Department, White House, and Congress in support of evacuations for Afghans left behind.

“It is a humanitarian crisis and there are people in harms way,” Moore said. “We’re hopeful that we can make good on our promise to support those that served our U.S. Military as well a leader in humanitarian rights in the world that we can help those that are fleeing the Taliban regime.

More says Memphians can call their local lawmakers and ask them to support legislation that helps evacuate Afghans from the current crisis happening.

For more ways to support Afghan refugees coming to Memphis, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.