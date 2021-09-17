Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an...
The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines suffered a brief system outage, and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of less than an hour for all United flights.

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.

The airline said in a tweet that “We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed.”

It is unclear how many delays have happened, or if there are any related cancellations.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contairio Sevion
2 teen brothers, former worker arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Memphis Five Guys
Active barricade situation in northeast Memphis
Suspect found dead after shots exchanged, standoff
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Argument leads to deadly Memphis shooting
Argument leads to deadly Memphis shooting

Latest News

Scientists aim to use genetic engineering tools to, in a sense, bring the wooly mammoth back.
Scientists plan to bring back wooly mammoths
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Seven-year-old Journee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
John Wilhelm, a park visitor, said he saw searchers for Gabby Petito at Grand Teton National...
Gabby Petito searchers seen at Grand Teton National Park