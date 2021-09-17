Advertise with Us
Two suspects in teen’s murder arrested in Tunica County
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two suspects wanted in the murder of a teen were arrested in Tunica County Friday.

Tunica County Sheriff Calvin Hamp confirmed the arrest of Horatio Rice and Tiffany Taylor.

Both suspects were wanted in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Israel Pascual, who was shot outside of a laundromat in Shelbyville, Tennesee Monday night.

Rice was wanted for first-degree murder and felon in possession of a weapon. Authorities believe Taylor was with Rice at the time of the shooting and is also facing charges.

