Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contario Sevion
2 teen brothers, former worker arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Memphis Five Guys
Active barricade situation in northeast Memphis
Suspect found dead after shots exchanged, standoff
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Argument leads to deadly Memphis shooting
Argument leads to deadly Memphis shooting
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
TBI investigating after suspect killed during barricade situation in Memphis
Suspect identified in deadly Memphis barricade situation
France recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in submarine deal backlash,...
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal
Two suspects in teen’s murder arrested in Tunica County
Two suspects in teen’s murder arrested in Tunica County