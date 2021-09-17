Testimony continues in embezzlement trial of State Sen. Katrina Robinson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The trial against a Tennessee state senator continued Friday after a day off in observance of Yom Kippur.

State Sen. Katrina Robinson faces 20 counts of theft, embezzlement and wire fraud. Prosecutors allege she pocketed nearly $600,000 in federal grant money intended to support her nursing school -- the Healthcare Institute -- on personal purchases and a lavish lifestyle.

Friday’s testimony centered on vendors who prosecutors say Robinson paid for services and/or products, including $11,058 to FaceGyrl Inc. for her 2016 wedding makeup artist, $20,638 to Gossett Motors for a Jeep Renegade purchased for her business, $9,500 to Gardner Group for 2018 home improvement projects and $5,528 to Tuscan Iron Entries for an iron entryway.

On Wednesday, jurors heard from 10 witnesses who gave the jury a closer look at Robinson’s spending in recent years.

If convicted, Robinson could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

