Teen suspect in 17-year-old Five Guys workers’ murder makes first court appearance

Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contario Sevion(Action News 5/MPD/Sevion Family)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenager charge in the murder of a 17-year-old Memphis Five Guys employee was set to make his first court appearance Friday.

Nineteen-year-old Zavon Payne is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Contario Sevion.

According to a police affidavit, Payne drove his 16-year-old brother to the restaurant with a gun that belonged to Payne.

Investigators say the 16-year-old brother was a former employee at the restaurant and worked with Sevion.

Police say Sevion and another coworker were taking out the trash Tuesday night when the 16-year-old suspect got out of Payne’s parked vehicle and fired several shots at the employees. The witness told police Sevion recognized the shooter.

Sevion was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The 16-year-old suspect is charged with first-degree murder. His name has not been released, and it’s not clear if he will be charged as an adult.

Payne was scheduled to appear in court via video arraignment Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

