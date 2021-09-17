TBI investigating after suspect killed during barricade situation in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) in Memphis is on a fact-finding mission to find out what happened inside a home that a man was barricaded inside.

“A couple of police ain’t nothing passing, but then here comes 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,” said Culley Stroman who was in the neighborhood promoting his business when he noticed a lot of commotion in the 2100 block of Patarmagin Trail in Northeast Shelby County.

“And SWAT pulled up and they were putting on all their stuff, all this tactical gear and they started evacuating people from down the street, little kids,” said Stroman.

According to Memphis police, the Multi-Agency Gang Unit was attempting to serve an arrest warrant out of Sumner County at the home in Shelby County just after 12:30 pm.

“Officers made entry into the home in an attempt to find the individual. While inside the residence, officers were fired upon and at least one officer returned fire,” said TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister.

McAlister said two officers were injured jumping through a window trying to escape.

Memphis police say a sheriff’s deputy was also grazed by a bullet.

“They did bring the police out of there with his hands wrapped up, you see what I’m saying,” said Stroman.

Memphis police say the officers sustained non-critical injuries.

The Shelby County SWAT Team found the suspect deceased inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound. It’s unclear if the suspect was hit by the officer’s bullet or if the wound was self-inflicted.

Late into the night, TBI agents could be seen talking with neighbors and gathering evidence to ultimately turn over to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich for review. At this time, TBI says they are waiting to notify the next of kin before identifying the deceased white male.

