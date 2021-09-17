Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

TBI investigating after suspect killed during barricade situation in Memphis

By Kelli Cook
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) in Memphis is on a fact-finding mission to find out what happened inside a home that a man was barricaded inside.

“A couple of police ain’t nothing passing, but then here comes 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,” said Culley Stroman who was in the neighborhood promoting his business when he noticed a lot of commotion in the 2100 block of Patarmagin Trail in Northeast Shelby County.

“And SWAT pulled up and they were putting on all their stuff, all this tactical gear and they started evacuating people from down the street, little kids,” said Stroman.

According to Memphis police, the Multi-Agency Gang Unit was attempting to serve an arrest warrant out of Sumner County at the home in Shelby County just after 12:30 pm.

“Officers made entry into the home in an attempt to find the individual. While inside the residence, officers were fired upon and at least one officer returned fire,” said TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister.

McAlister said two officers were injured jumping through a window trying to escape.

Memphis police say a sheriff’s deputy was also grazed by a bullet.

“They did bring the police out of there with his hands wrapped up, you see what I’m saying,” said Stroman.

Memphis police say the officers sustained non-critical injuries.

The Shelby County SWAT Team found the suspect deceased inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound. It’s unclear if the suspect was hit by the officer’s bullet or if the wound was self-inflicted.

Late into the night, TBI agents could be seen talking with neighbors and gathering evidence to ultimately turn over to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich for review. At this time, TBI says they are waiting to notify the next of kin before identifying the deceased white male.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contairio Sevion
2 teen brothers, former worker arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Memphis Five Guys
Zavon Payne
Two charged in murder of teen killed while working at Memphis Five Guys
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Real Men Wear Pink campaign kicks off 7th year in Memphis
Real Men Wear Pink campaign kicks off 7th year in Memphis
Suspect arrested for rape in Helena-West Helena
Suspect arrested for rape in Helena-West Helena
World Relief Memphis prepares for Afghan refugees to arrive in the Bluff City
World Relief Memphis prepares for Afghan refugees to arrive in the Bluff City
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
World Relief Memphis prepares for Afghan refugees to arrive in the Bluff City