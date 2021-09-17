Suspect identified in deadly Memphis barricade situation

Advertise with Us
TBI investigating after suspect killed during barricade situation in Memphis
TBI investigating after suspect killed during barricade situation in Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect in a deadly barricade situation in Memphis has been identified.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) identified the suspect as 34-year-old Andrew Christian.

The Multi-Agency Gang Unit was attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home in Shelby County Thursday afternoon. Officers entered the home to find Christian, and while inside, shots were fired at the officers. At least one officer returned fire.

Chrisitan was found dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound. It’s unclear if he was hit by the officer’s bullet or if the wound was self-inflicted.

The officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

