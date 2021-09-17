Showers likely today and this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning, but rain chances will rise this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely after 1 pm and some rain could linger through this evening. This may impact some Friday night football games, but everyone will not see rain. High temperatures will climb to the mid 80s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 83 degrees. Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Low: 71 degrees. Winds: East at 5 mph.

WEEKEND WEATHER: A front will approach the area this weekend, which will bring a chance for scattered showers. It won’t be a wash-out, but you should plan to see one or two downpours on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will be possible Monday through Wednesday as a cold front slowly moves through the area. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday, but will drop to the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week. It will definitely feel like Fall mid-week with low temperatures in the lower to mid 50s on Wednesday night.

