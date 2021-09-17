Sheriff’s office investigating social media threat at Fayette County high school

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a social media threat against a school in Somerville, Tennessee Friday.

According to Fayette County Schools, administrators called law enforcement after learning about the threat against Fayette-Ware High School.

FCSO spokesman Ray Garcia says it stems from a social media photo of a gun with a threatening message; however, he says the same image appears elsewhere on the internet and may not be connected to the school.

A statement from Fayette County Schools says there is “no immediate threat to any students or staff.”

The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown while the investigation is ongoing.

