Sheriff’s office investigating social media threat at Fayette County high school

Parents at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville, Tennessee stand in line to pick up their children while law enforcement investigations a social media threat against the school(Action News 5 viewer)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a social media threat against a school in Somerville, Tennessee Friday.

According to Fayette County Schools, administrators called law enforcement after learning about the threat against Fayette-Ware High School.

FCSO spokesman Ray Garcia says it stems from a social media photo of a gun with a threatening message; however, he says the same image appears elsewhere on the internet and may not be connected to the school.

A statement from Fayette County Schools says there is “no immediate threat to any students or staff.”

The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown while the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

