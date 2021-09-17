Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County Schools and University of Memphis partnership offers project-based learning

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) and the University of Memphis (UofM) are continuing their collaborative effort to create more teachers in the Mid-South.

The new University Middle School, located on UofM’s campus, is part of a special partnership that’s offering project-based hands-on learning for students and a chance for college students to gain experience as well.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said addressing all learning styles is a great way to motivate future educators.

”As we provide high-quality education for children and build a pipeline for teachers to begin their career in education, indeed this year is yet another opportunity to highlight the significance of experiences that offer our students access to project-based learning,” Ray said,

If you’d like to apply for University Middle School enrollment for your child, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contairio Sevion
2 teen brothers, former worker arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Memphis Five Guys
Zavon Payne
Two charged in murder of teen killed while working at Memphis Five Guys
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

No charges in deadly South Memphis shooting by law enforcement
No charges in deadly South Memphis shooting by law enforcement
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shelby County Schools and University of Memphis partnership offers project-based learning
Shelby County Schools and University of Memphis partnership offers project-based learning
Mississippi governor responds via Twitter after called out during Biden’s White House address
Mississippi governor responds via Twitter after called out during Biden’s White House address