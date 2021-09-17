Shelby County Schools and University of Memphis partnership offers project-based learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) and the University of Memphis (UofM) are continuing their collaborative effort to create more teachers in the Mid-South.

The new University Middle School, located on UofM’s campus, is part of a special partnership that’s offering project-based hands-on learning for students and a chance for college students to gain experience as well.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said addressing all learning styles is a great way to motivate future educators.

”As we provide high-quality education for children and build a pipeline for teachers to begin their career in education, indeed this year is yet another opportunity to highlight the significance of experiences that offer our students access to project-based learning,” Ray said,

