Sentencing postponed for Chauncy Black, of viral ‘Chauncy’s Chance’ campaign, in neighbor’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who went viral as a teenager with a GoFundMe campaign called “Chauncy’s Chance” was supposed to learn his sentence Friday for his role in the death of a neighbor in 2020.

Chauncy Black was found guilty of reckless endangerment and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

He and his brother, Timothy Black, were charged with the January 2020 death of 26-year-old Kaleb Wakefield who was shot at his home across the street from Black’s house on LaGrange Circle in Cordova.

The brothers’ home was later deemed a public nuisance.

Timothy Black died before he could go to trial.

On Friday, Chauncy Black appeared in court for his sentencing, but the judge rescheduled the hearing for Sept. 24 after Black’s attorney asked for the delay.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.