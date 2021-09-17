Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Sentencing postponed for Chauncy Black, of viral ‘Chauncy’s Chance’ campaign, in neighbor’s death

Psychologist weighs in on murder charge for teen at heart of viral ‘Chauncy’s Chance’ campaign
Psychologist weighs in on murder charge for teen at heart of viral ‘Chauncy’s Chance’ campaign(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who went viral as a teenager with a GoFundMe campaign called “Chauncy’s Chance” was supposed to learn his sentence Friday for his role in the death of a neighbor in 2020.

Chauncy Black was found guilty of reckless endangerment and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

He and his brother, Timothy Black, were charged with the January 2020 death of 26-year-old Kaleb Wakefield who was shot at his home across the street from Black’s house on LaGrange Circle in Cordova.

The brothers’ home was later deemed a public nuisance.

Timothy Black died before he could go to trial.

On Friday, Chauncy Black appeared in court for his sentencing, but the judge rescheduled the hearing for Sept. 24 after Black’s attorney asked for the delay.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contario Sevion
2 teen brothers, former worker arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Memphis Five Guys
Active barricade situation in northeast Memphis
Suspect found dead after shots exchanged, standoff
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Argument leads to deadly Memphis shooting
Argument leads to deadly Memphis shooting

Latest News

Judge grants preliminary injunction against Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school masking
Man hospitalized after shooting, carjacking in Whitehaven
Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contario Sevion
Teen suspect in 17-year-old Five Guys workers’ murder ordered jailed on $150K bond
Man found dead in car
MPD: Shooting victim found dead in vehicle