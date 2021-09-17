Real Men Wear Pink campaign kicks off 7th year in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Cancer Society kicked off its “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign Thursday at Old Dominick Distillery in Downtown Memphis.

This is the seventh year the campaign has been in Memphis.

Thirty-one area leaders from across the Greater Memphis area will unite to fight breast cancer with the American Cancer Society throughout the month of October by wearing pink and raising money.

”The men want to be included in the women’s fight against breast cancer,” said Elizabeth Ennis, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society. “We all know that women are impacted the hardest with breast cancer, but men are as well. We have a three-time breast cancer survivor that is a male here tonight. And so the men have always wanted to step up, proudly wear their pink, proudly raise funds, and do what they can to be a part of the women in their life’s journey through breast cancer.”

Each “Real Man” has pledged to wear pink for all of October and raise money to support breast cancer research and screening.

The group hopes to raise $1 million this year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.