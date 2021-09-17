Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Real Men Wear Pink campaign kicks off 7th year in Memphis

Real Men Wear Pink campaign kicks off 7th year in Memphis
Real Men Wear Pink campaign kicks off 7th year in Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Cancer Society kicked off its “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign Thursday at Old Dominick Distillery in Downtown Memphis.

This is the seventh year the campaign has been in Memphis.

Thirty-one area leaders from across the Greater Memphis area will unite to fight breast cancer with the American Cancer Society throughout the month of October by wearing pink and raising money.

”The men want to be included in the women’s fight against breast cancer,” said Elizabeth Ennis, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society. “We all know that women are impacted the hardest with breast cancer, but men are as well. We have a three-time breast cancer survivor that is a male here tonight. And so the men have always wanted to step up, proudly wear their pink, proudly raise funds, and do what they can to be a part of the women in their life’s journey through breast cancer.”

Each “Real Man” has pledged to wear pink for all of October and raise money to support breast cancer research and screening.

The group hopes to raise $1 million this year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old shot to death at work at Memphis Five Guys restaurant
Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contairio Sevion
2 teen brothers, former worker arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Memphis Five Guys
Zavon Payne
Two charged in murder of teen killed while working at Memphis Five Guys
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Suspect arrested for rape in Helena-West Helena
Suspect arrested for rape in Helena-West Helena
World Relief Memphis prepares for Afghan refugees to arrive in the Bluff City
World Relief Memphis prepares for Afghan refugees to arrive in the Bluff City
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
World Relief Memphis prepares for Afghan refugees to arrive in the Bluff City
TBI investigating after suspect killed during barricade situation in Memphis
TBI investigating after suspect killed during barricade situation in Memphis