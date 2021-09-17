Police: Child dies after car crash

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash at Kirby Parkway and Golden Park Friday morning.

Police say there were two vehicles involved in the crash and a juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. They did not survive their injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

