Police: Child dies after car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash at Kirby Parkway and Golden Park Friday morning.

Police say there were two vehicles involved in the crash and a juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. They did not survive their injuries.

