Non-profits use nature to help kids cope with stress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As suicide prevention month continues, two local non-profits, Wolf River Conservancy and Raising the Bar, are teaming up to teach young boys how to use nature to relieve stress.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with Wolf River Conservancy Chief Development Officer Kelsey Hamilton Gibbs and Raising the Bar Community Development Founder & CEO Michael Mosby at the digital desk to find out more an event set for Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Epping Way section of the Wolf River Greenway.

Mosby spoke about the challenges some of the boys are facing, even he himself has suffered great loss over the last 18 months. He said he found peace and a place of solace in nature.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.