National Civil Rights Museum announces 30th Community Free Day

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum is hosting its 30th Community Free Day as a way to recommit to and thank the community.

On September 25 the museum will be open to everyone with online registration for passes for up to four people per party.

“We are appreciative to FedEx for supporting Free Day at the National Civil Rights Museum,” said Museum President Dr. Russell Wigginton.  “Their investment allows us to continue to share the ongoing powerful story of the fight for civil and human rights and social justice in our country.”

