MPD: Shooting victim found dead in vehicle
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting they believe stemmed from an argument.
Officers say they found a man shot to death inside his vehicle at Person Avenue and Ely Street Friday morning.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred after an argument at another location with a known male suspect.
The victim’s name has not been released.
No arrest have been made at this time.
