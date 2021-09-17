MPD: Shooting victim found dead in vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting they believe stemmed from an argument.

Officers say they found a man shot to death inside his vehicle at Person Avenue and Ely Street Friday morning.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred after an argument at another location with a known male suspect.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No arrest have been made at this time.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Person and Ely. One male victim was located inside of his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Prelim info indicates that the shooting stemmed from an argument at another location with a known male suspect. No arrests at this time. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.