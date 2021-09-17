More clouds along with isolated heavy downpours heading into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more scattered showers or a few storms through sunset. High temperatures will only reach the low 80s in most spots, but it will remain humid. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower possible. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TIGERS FOOTBALL GAME: Kickoff is at 3 PM and there could be isolated downpours in Shelby county at anytime during the game. It’s not a guarantee they will fall over Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, but the chance is high enough that you should take rain gear to be prepared just in case.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Mostly cloudy both days with scattered showers or storms possible. It won’t be a wash-out, but be prepared for passing downpours at any time. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with isolated to scattered showers or storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows near 70. A cold front will move through Wednesday and will likely cool temperatures down just in time for the first few days of fall with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s with lower humidity Thursday and Friday. Sunshine will return Wednesday afternoon through Friday.

