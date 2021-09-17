Advertise with Us
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare releases snapshot of current COVID-19 cases

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare - Memphis
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare released a snapshot of its COVID-19 cases Friday.

As of Friday morning, Methodist Le Bonheur has 191 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the healthcare system. Eighty-five percent of the patients are unvaccinated.

The majority of the vaccinated patients have serious underlying health conditions or are immunocompromised.

The healthcare system says it’s seeing more deaths among younger patients. Recent virus deaths have been in patients between the 30s and 60s age group. These patients had no serious underlying conditions, but all were unvaccinated.

Methodist Le Bonheur is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations but still encourages vaccination as the pandemic is not over.

