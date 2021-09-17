Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man hospitalized after shooting, carjacking in Whitehaven

(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital Friday after being shot and carjacked in Memphis.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Finley Road near Millbranch in Whitehaven.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contario Sevion
2 teen brothers, former worker arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Memphis Five Guys
Active barricade situation in northeast Memphis
Suspect found dead after shots exchanged, standoff
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Argument leads to deadly Memphis shooting
Argument leads to deadly Memphis shooting

Latest News

Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contario Sevion
Teen suspect in 17-year-old Five Guys workers’ murder makes first court appearance
Man found dead in car
MPD: Shooting victim found dead in vehicle
Memphis funeral home featured in Netflix series accused of giving family wrong ashes
Memphis funeral home featured in Netflix series accused of giving family wrong ashes
Cowbells not allowed at Tigers vs. MSU game
Cowbells will not be allowed at Tigers vs. Mississippi State game