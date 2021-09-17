Man hospitalized after shooting, carjacking in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital Friday after being shot and carjacked in Memphis.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Finley Road near Millbranch in Whitehaven.

No other details have been released at this time.

