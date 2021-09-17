Judge grants preliminary injunction against Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school masking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday, further blocking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s mask opt-out order.

The previous restraining order issued Sept. 3 by U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman was set to expire Friday. Her new decision allows the Shelby County Health Department to continue issuing mask requirements.

This comes after a federal lawsuit filed by three families who say their children are more susceptible for contracting severe illness from COVID-19.

Lee’s order allowed families to opt their children out of wearing masks at schools with a note, regardless of any local health orders or school mandates.

The lawsuit claims the governor’s order violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

The preliminary injunction will remain in effect until a final order is issued or the case is resolved.

