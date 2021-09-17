Advertisement

Judge grants preliminary injunction against Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school masking

(Live 5 News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday, further blocking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s mask opt-out order.

The previous restraining order issued Sept. 3 by U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman was set to expire Friday. Her new decision allows the Shelby County Health Department to continue issuing mask requirements.

This comes after a federal lawsuit filed by three families who say their children are more susceptible for contracting severe illness from COVID-19.

Lee’s order allowed families to opt their children out of wearing masks at schools with a note, regardless of any local health orders or school mandates.

The lawsuit claims the governor’s order violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

The preliminary injunction will remain in effect until a final order is issued or the case is resolved.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

State

Mississippi governor responds via Twitter after called out during Biden’s White House address

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joyce Peterson
President Joe Biden and Tate Reeves have been taking verbal jabs at each other during the pandemic.

Crime

TBI holds press conference on barricade that ends with suspect dead, officer injured in Memphis

Updated: 14 hours ago
Shelby County deputies responded to the scene of a barricade situation in Raleigh.

State

The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Josh Carter
The months-long tit for tat between Governor Tate Reeves and President Joe Biden shows no sign of slowing down.

State

Mississippi governor responds via Twitter after called out during Biden’s White House address

Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT
President Joe Biden and Tate Reeves have been taking verbal jabs at each other during the pandemic.

Latest News

Crime

Jury seated, embezzlement trial underway for State Sen. Katrina Robinson

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Robinson is accused of pocketing nearly $600,000 in federal funds intended to support her nursing school, the Healthcare Institute, and using the funds to support a lavish lifestyle.

State

Tennessee legislature takes second look at cash bail system

Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Kelli Cook
Monday, the Tennessee State Senate Judiciary and House Criminal Justice Committee tackled the controversial issue of bail bond reform.

State

Tennessee legislature takes second look at cash bail system

Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT
Monday, the Tennessee State Senate Judiciary and House Criminal Justice Committee tackled the controversial issue of bail bond reform.

Politics

Mid-South governors criticize Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers

Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT

Vaccine

Mid-South governors criticize Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers

Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Richard
Mid-South governors are pushing back against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for certain employers, calling it an overreach and even threatening to sue.

State

Tennessee abortion law signed in 2020 will remain blocked

Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT
Tennessee’s abortion law will remain blocked after a ruling from a federal appeals court Friday.