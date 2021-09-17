Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Inspiration4 crew answers questions on St. Jude patients’ minds

Inspiration4 crew
Inspiration4 crew(WMC)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are there cows on the moon?

The civilian crew of the Inspiration4 spacecraft answered this and several other questions on the minds of patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude tweeted out a thread of videos with the crew’s answers.

St. Jude also tweeted out a video of their own Hayley Arceneaux giving a short look at what it’s like looking out of the cupola. The SpaceX crew’s Dragon cupola is the biggest window to be flown in space.

SpaceX tweeted that the crew will be giving a live on-orbit update at 5 p.m. ET Friday evening.

You can keep up with Inspiration4 crew’s mission on their YouTube page.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contario Sevion
2 teen brothers, former worker arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Memphis Five Guys
Active barricade situation in northeast Memphis
Suspect found dead after shots exchanged, standoff
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Argument leads to deadly Memphis shooting
Argument leads to deadly Memphis shooting

Latest News

Hit-and-Run: Police searching for suspect
Hit-and-Run: Police searching for suspect
COVID-19 data September 17
Coronavirus death toll nears 2,000 in Shelby County
Parents at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville, Tennessee stand in line to pick up their...
Sheriff’s office investigating social media threat at Fayette County high school
Psychologist weighs in on murder charge for teen at heart of viral ‘Chauncy’s Chance’ campaign
Sentencing postponed for Chauncy Black, of viral ‘Chauncy’s Chance’ campaign, in neighbor’s death