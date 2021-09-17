Inspiration4 crew answers questions on St. Jude patients’ minds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are there cows on the moon?

The civilian crew of the Inspiration4 spacecraft answered this and several other questions on the minds of patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude tweeted out a thread of videos with the crew’s answers.

For those on the edge of their seats, we can confirm that cows are not on the moon. @DrSianProctor gives us hope that one day there could be, and our St. Jude patients speaking with the crew live could be the ones to bring them there. #Inspiration4 pic.twitter.com/SiojhvcZ86 — St. Jude (@StJude) September 17, 2021

St. Jude also tweeted out a video of their own Hayley Arceneaux giving a short look at what it’s like looking out of the cupola. The SpaceX crew’s Dragon cupola is the biggest window to be flown in space.

SpaceX tweeted that the crew will be giving a live on-orbit update at 5 p.m. ET Friday evening.

The @Inspiration4x crew will share a live on-orbit update about their multi-day journey aboard the Dragon spacecraft at ~5:00 p.m. ET today → https://t.co/PLLQR4yQIo pic.twitter.com/o2mkQmnIg1 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 17, 2021

You can keep up with Inspiration4 crew’s mission on their YouTube page.

