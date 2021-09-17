Advertise with Us
Hit-and-Run: Police searching for suspect

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at South Mendenhall Road on Monday afternoon.

Police say a man was crossing the street when a white Chevrolet Malibu sped through an intersection and hit him.

The man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators are searching for the suspect responsible, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

