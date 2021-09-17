Hit-and-Run: Police searching for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at South Mendenhall Road on Monday afternoon.

Police say a man was crossing the street when a white Chevrolet Malibu sped through an intersection and hit him.

The man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators are searching for the suspect responsible, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.