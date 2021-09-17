Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Explore the river front with full moon kayaking

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the summer is winding down, Memphis River Parks Partnership is hosting some great events on the river front.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Memphis River Parks Director of External Affairs to find out what is in store.

The Full Moon Kayak series continues Saturday, September 18 starting at 6:30 p.m. Abbott said it has been one of their most popular events with as many as 200 people in attendance at times.

Next Saturday morning, September 25, Memphis River Parks Partnership is teaming up Lichterman Nature Center to host an insect themed program for kids to explore the insects that live on the river front and how important they are to the ecosystem.

Watch in full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contario Sevion
2 teen brothers, former worker arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Memphis Five Guys
Active barricade situation in northeast Memphis
Suspect found dead after shots exchanged, standoff
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Argument leads to deadly Memphis shooting
Argument leads to deadly Memphis shooting

Latest News

Explore the river front with full moon kayaking
FedEx Forum
Memphis Madness returns, sets date for October
WATCH: Behind the scenes with the cast of Hello, Dolly!
Behind the scenes with the cast of Hello, Dolly! (Courtesy: Carla McDonald)
WATCH: Behind the scenes with the cast of Hello, Dolly!