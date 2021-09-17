Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Cowbells will not be allowed at Tigers vs. Mississippi State game

Cowbells not allowed at Tigers vs. MSU game
Cowbells not allowed at Tigers vs. MSU game(@TigerAthletics)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs this weekend at the Liberty Bowl, and the University of Memphis is warning fans not bring cowbells to the stadium.

The Tigers sent a tweet saying no artificial noisemakers will be allowed inside the stadium Saturday.

According to the Liberty Bowl’s website, security will ask fans to discard any artificial noisemakers before entering the stadium.

Parking lots open for fans at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Former football legend Isaac Bruce will sign autographs at Tiger Lane until 2:00 p.m. Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Pictured: Suspect Zavon Payne and victim Contairio Sevion
2 teen brothers, former worker arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Memphis Five Guys
Active barricade situation in northeast Memphis
Suspect found dead after shots exchanged, standoff
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Suspect arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Cordova drug bust
Mugshot of Willie Hudson (Source: SCSO)
No charges in deadly South Memphis shooting by law enforcement

Latest News

R. Bernard Funeral Home under investigation
R. Bernard Funeral Home Investigation
No charges in deadly South Memphis shooting by law enforcement
No charges in deadly South Memphis shooting by law enforcement
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shelby County Schools and University of Memphis partnership offers project-based learning
Shelby County Schools and University of Memphis partnership offers project-based learning