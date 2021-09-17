Advertise with Us
Coronavirus death toll nears 2,000 in Shelby County

COVID-19 data September 17
(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported an additional nine COVID-19 related deaths within the last 4 hours.

This brings the death toll to 1,960 and a total 137,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. This means that one out of every 69 people in Shelby County who tested positive for COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began.

One fourth of newly reported COVID-19 cases are pediatric cases, 128 out of 436 cases, as of Friday morning

There are currently 6,281 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and just under one third of these are pediatric cases. There are 2,091 active pediatric COVID-19 cases in the county.

COVID-19 dashboard 9-17-21
(Shelby County Healthy Department)

A judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday, further blocking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s mask opt-out order.

This comes after a federal lawsuit filed by three families who say their children are more susceptible for contracting severe illness from COVID-19.

SCHD reports that the weekly positivity rate is 12.8%, down 1.3% from the previous week, and the seven day average COVID-19 cases is currently 629.

The county is inching its way forward with vaccinations as it hit 68% of its vaccination goal on Thursday.

Vaccination information:

  • 392,427 fully vaccinated
  • 85,350 partially vaccinated
  • 9,918 vaccinated in the last seven days
  • Average vaccines last seven days 1,417

The CDC says companies like Pfizer are working to get the vaccine approved for children ages 5-11 by October. There is currently no vaccine available for children under 12 years old.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

