Coronavirus death toll nears 2,000 in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported an additional nine COVID-19 related deaths within the last 4 hours.

This brings the death toll to 1,960 and a total 137,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. This means that one out of every 69 people in Shelby County who tested positive for COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began.

One fourth of newly reported COVID-19 cases are pediatric cases, 128 out of 436 cases, as of Friday morning

There are currently 6,281 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and just under one third of these are pediatric cases. There are 2,091 active pediatric COVID-19 cases in the county.

COVID-19 dashboard 9-17-21 (Shelby County Healthy Department)

A judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday, further blocking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s mask opt-out order.

This comes after a federal lawsuit filed by three families who say their children are more susceptible for contracting severe illness from COVID-19.

SCHD reports that the weekly positivity rate is 12.8%, down 1.3% from the previous week, and the seven day average COVID-19 cases is currently 629.

The county is inching its way forward with vaccinations as it hit 68% of its vaccination goal on Thursday.

Vaccination information:

392,427 fully vaccinated

85,350 partially vaccinated

9,918 vaccinated in the last seven days

Average vaccines last seven days 1,417

The CDC says companies like Pfizer are working to get the vaccine approved for children ages 5-11 by October. There is currently no vaccine available for children under 12 years old.

