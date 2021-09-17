Coronavirus death toll nears 2,000 in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported an additional nine COVID-19 related deaths within the last 4 hours.
This brings the death toll to 1,960 and a total 137,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. This means that one out of every 69 people in Shelby County who tested positive for COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began.
One fourth of newly reported COVID-19 cases are pediatric cases, 128 out of 436 cases, as of Friday morning
There are currently 6,281 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and just under one third of these are pediatric cases. There are 2,091 active pediatric COVID-19 cases in the county.
A judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday, further blocking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s mask opt-out order.
This comes after a federal lawsuit filed by three families who say their children are more susceptible for contracting severe illness from COVID-19.
SCHD reports that the weekly positivity rate is 12.8%, down 1.3% from the previous week, and the seven day average COVID-19 cases is currently 629.
The county is inching its way forward with vaccinations as it hit 68% of its vaccination goal on Thursday.
Vaccination information:
- 392,427 fully vaccinated
- 85,350 partially vaccinated
- 9,918 vaccinated in the last seven days
- Average vaccines last seven days 1,417
The CDC says companies like Pfizer are working to get the vaccine approved for children ages 5-11 by October. There is currently no vaccine available for children under 12 years old.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.