Woman shot on Cromwell Avenue
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Cromwell Avenue Wednesday evening.
Police say one feel was shot and has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
